England defeated Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup 2022. This is the Three Lions' second T20 World title as they win the competition after triumphing in 2010. It was a brilliant performance by the English outfit as they emerged as winners in a close low-scoring encounter. Meanwhile, here are some stats from PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 final. England Win T20 World Cup 2022, Beat Pakistan By Five Wickets in Final at MCG.

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan batters failed to deliver as they managed a party score on the board. In reply, England looked to be cruising at one stage but lost wickets in a cluster. However, Ben Stokes played a sensational knock to guide his team over the line to become world champions. Shaheen Afridi Injures Himself While Taking a Catch During PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Pacer Hobbles Off the Field.

PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final Stat Highlights

# England won their second T20 World Cup title

# The Three Lions are only the second team after West Indies to win two T20 World Cup titles

# England become the first side to hold both 50-over and 20-over world titles at the same time

# Ben Stokes scored his maiden T20I half-century

# Sam Curran (13) has taken the most wickets for England at a T20 World Cup

# Shadab Khan (98) has taken the most wickets for Pakistan in T20Is

It was a difficult start to the tournament for England as the defeat to Ireland had many doubting them, However, Jos Buttler's side turned around their fortunes, played some sensational cricket and are now the newly crowned champions of the World

