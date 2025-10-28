Mumbai, October 29: The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has announced an eight-member squad for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes 2025, scheduled to take place from November 7 to 9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong. After an impressive run in the 2024 edition, when the UAE reached the Plate Final, narrowly losing to South Africa by just one run, the team will look to build on that performance, according to a release from Hong Kong Sixes. Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Six-A-Side Cricket Tournament.

Leading the batting lineup will be Khalid Shah, the experienced left-handed opener who was one of the UAE's standout performers last year. Shah finished as the team's top scorer in 2024, with his explosive 42 off just 10 balls against India proving to be one of the tournament highlights and helping UAE secure a thrilling one-run win.

The squad will be captained by Harshit Kaushik, a 29-year-old all-rounder who made his international debut in September 2025. Joining him is Muhammad Arfan, a 32-year-old right-arm medium pacer who made his international debut earlier this month and adds depth to the bowling attack.

Leg-spinner Muhammad Farooq, 33, who has represented the UAE in both ODIs and T20Is, will be key with his variations in the six-over format. He will be supported by Muhammad Saghir Khan, a right-arm medium pacer with 14 wickets in eight T20Is. Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Defending Champions Sri Lanka Announce Squad; Lahiru Madushanka to Lead Title Defence.

Nilansh Keswani, a left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox spinner, adds versatility to the lineup, while Zahid Ali, a 33-year-old right-arm seamer who also debuted internationally this month, strengthens the pace department. Rejith Arujnan Kurungode completes the eight-member squad.

The UAE team enters the 2025 Hong Kong Sixes with a strong mix of experience and emerging talent, eager to make another deep run in one of cricket's most fast-paced and entertaining global tournaments.

