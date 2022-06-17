Jakarta, June 17 (PTI) It was not a great day for India's Udayan Mane as he struggled to six-over 78 and dropped from overnight T-26th to T-53rd at the Indo Masters Golf Invitational here on Friday.

Mane, who had a Top-10 earlier in the month, had two birdies, four bogeys and two doubles and is now six-over through three rounds with one more to go.

Thailand's Chonlatit Chuenboonngam turned in one of the low rounds of the day, posting a six-under 64 to vault up the leaderboard and into a share of the lead with Harrison Gilbert of Australia, who shot 67 at the Imperial Club Golf.

Overnight leader Jesse Yap of Singapore started brightly in the USD 70,000 Asian Development Tour event, but lost impetus and now shares third place with a group of four on 10-under par, including Thai duo Chanat Sakulpolphaisan, Jakraphan Premsirigorn and Sarun Sirithon.

Leader after Round 1, Malaysia's Shahriffuddin Ariffin, improved on his par score from yesterday but was lying seventh.

This is the second event of an eight-leg Indonesia series on the Asian Development Tour.

