Vienna, May 10 (AP) The 2024 European Championship final will be at Berlin's Olympiastadion and the opening match will be at Bayern Munich's stadium, UEFA's executive committee decided on Tuesday.

Matches will be played in Germany in three clusters of venues with groups split between only two of them.

Also Read | LSG vs GT: Lucknow Super Giants Set 145 Runs to Qualify for IPL 2022 Playoffs.

A northern cluster features Berlin, Hamburg and Leipzig. In the west there is Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen and Cologne. The south will see games in Frankfurt, Munich and Stuttgart.

The 24-team tournament will open on June 14 and the final is on July 14.

Also Read | Shakib Al Hasan Tests COVID-19 Positive, Ruled Out of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st Test.

Germany hosted the World Cup in 2006, with the final held in the refurbished Olympiastadion. The stadium was originally built for the 1936 Olympic Games hosted by Nazi Germany.

West Germany also hosted the World Cup in 1974 and the European Championship in 1988. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)