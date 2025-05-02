Bilbao [Spain], May 2 (ANI): A brace from Bruno Fernandes helped Manchester United secure a brilliant 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in their UEFA Europa League semifinal first leg clash on early Thursday night.

In a stunning effort, United managed to breach Europe's perhaps tighest fortress at Estadio de San Mames, where Bilbao had not suffered a loss since August.

After a goalless half an hour, a special effort from Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte helped Casermiro deliver the lead for the Red Devils in the 30th minute of the game.

Later, a foul from the hosts helped United big time as they were awarded a penalty, which Bruno wasted no time in converting into a goal, doubling the lead in the 37th minute.

Bilbao tried to halt United's momentum with a couple of substitutes, but by the time the first half ended, Bruno had tripled the lead with his brace, slotting home from Ugarte's clever backheel, and after that, the scoreline did not get disturbed.

The second leg of the match will be on May 8 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Meanwhile, another English side, Tottenham Hotspur, secured a 3-1 win over Bodo/Glimt at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With their qualification to the next UEFA Champions League at stake, Spurs were off to a brilliant start as Brennan Johnson fired the lead-giving header after just 38 seconds.

James Maddison delivered the second goal in the 34th minute, picked out well by Pedro Porro over the top of the defence, and the midfielder wasted no time in outsmarting goalie Nikita Haikin

After the scoreline was 2-0 at half-time, Dominic Solanke converted a penalty easily, awarded to the hosts after Cristian Romero was brought down by the visitors in the area.

Though Ulrik Saltnes's goal in the 83rd minute did not affect the outcome, it did add a bit to Spurs' worry, who wanted a clean sweep heading into the second leg away from home on May 8. (ANI)

