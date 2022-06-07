Vienna [Austria], June 7 (ANI): Denmark made it two wins out of two in the UEFA Nations League as Jens Stryger curled in a classy late winner to earn his side a 2-1 victory in Austria on Monday.

Having secured impressive victories on Matchday 1, both sides looked in a confident mood during an opening period scant on chances in Vienna.

That would change when Christoph Baumgartner collected a raking pass from home captain David Alaba and crossed for the unmarked Sasa Kalajdzic in front of goal, the Stuttgart forward going agonizingly close to prodding the opener.

Austria would rue missing that chance when a neat passage of Denmark passing gave Rasmus Kristensen a crossing opportunity from the edge of the penalty area, the ball deflecting into the path of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who swept his side ahead with a ruthless finish.

Yussuf Poulsen would have made it two but for a smart close-range save from debutant Patrick Pentz, and Alaba almost scored directly from a corner, Schmeichel tipping his vicious effort over the crossbar.

Ralf Rangnick made three changes at the break in a successful effort to threaten Denmark more, sending on Marko Arnautovic for his 100th cap in a bid to provide more presence inside the penalty area.

The changes paid off when fellow substitute Michael Gregoritsch pounced on uncertain defending and allowed Arnautovic to tee up Xaver Schlager, who fired a clinical equalizer.

Denmark almost regained the lead when Christian Eriksen hit a post via Pentz's fingertips with a spectacular long-range effort, and Arnautovic also had a shot denied by the woodwork three minutes later.

There was no such frustration for Jens Stryger, who curled a superb winner beyond Pentz from distance with six minutes remaining to send Denmark three points above their opponents at the top of Group A1.

Denmark have won 12 of their last 15 international matches, losing the other three. Kasper Hjulmand's side made it six wins out of the last seven for their nation in matches against Austria. (ANI)

