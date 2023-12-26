Cuttack (Odisha) [India], December 25 (ANI): Mumbai Khiladis will continue their hunt for the maiden win in the second edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) when they clash with Gujarat Giants while defending champions Odisha Juggernauts will aim to continue their winning run against Chennai Quick Guns in their second match on Tuesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.

Mumbai Khiladis will come into the match having conceded a narrow loss in their first game of the league against Telugu Yoddhas. They suffered a 2-point loss when they met Telugu Yoddhas on the opening day on Sunday, as per a press release from UKK.

Also Read | Afghanistan Cricket Board Imposes Sanctions, Revokes NOCs, Delays Central Contracts Of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Abhishek Pathrode of Mumbai Khiladis said his team will have an advantage going into the match as Gujarat Giants will be playing their first match in the second edition. "We were mentally prepared to play a tough game against a strong team like Telugu Yoddhas When we played against them in the previous season, we lost the first game and won the second game, so we knew what to expect from them and we were prepared."

He added, "Gujarat is a good team they qualified for the playoffs in the last edition. But I think we will have a slight advantage going into the next game as Gujarat will be playing their first game so a completely new experience of competing with the new team is not an easy task. Rest we will see on the mat."

Also Read | PKL 2023: Naveen Kumar Impresses As Dabang Delhi KC Secure Dominating Win Over Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi League Encounter.

On the other hand, Odisha Juggernauts are the defending champions and registered a comfortable 35-27 win against Rajasthan Warriors in their previous match. Captain Dipesh More stated that they are thinking about one step at a time in Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2.

"Odisha won the title in the last edition and we aim to repeat the performance once again in the second season as well. We are taking every game as it comes and now our focus is on the upcoming match against Chennai Quick Guns. We have analysed the mistakes we made against Rajasthan Warriors and will try not to repeat those in the upcoming match against Chennai," commented Dipesh More. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)