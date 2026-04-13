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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 13 (ANI): Ultrahuman HYROX Bengaluru delivered a landmark moment for fitness racing in India, as the first-ever two-day HYROX event in the country concluded with over 8,200 participants and more than 12,000 spectators in attendance.

The event was completely sold out, with even spectator passes for Day 1 fully booked, highlighting the rapidly growing popularity of the global fitness race in India, according to a press release.

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Adding to the excitement, Two-time Olympic medallist and PUMA Ambassador P.V. Sindhu also participated in Ultrahuman HYROX Bengaluru in the Mixed Relay category, further underlining its growing appeal among elite athletes.

Ultrahuman HYROX Bengaluru follows a globally standardised race format that combines functional workouts with endurance running. Participants complete 8 kilometres of running, broken into 1-kilometre intervals, with each run followed by a functional workout station.

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These stations include exercises such as sledge pushes and pulls, rowing, burpee broad jumps, farmer's carries, sandbag lunges, and wall balls, creating a test of strength, stamina, and mental resilience. The format is designed to be accessible to both elite athletes and everyday fitness enthusiasts, making it one of the most inclusive race formats in the world.

The Bengaluru edition also showcased HYROX's fan-friendly format, with over 12,000 spectators, largely friends and family of participants, cheering throughout the event. The open and interactive race setup, with close viewing access to each workout station, created an immersive experience for both participants and supporters.

The event also reflected the rapid growth trajectory of HYROX India since its debut in 2025. From 1,650 participants in Mumbai in May 2025 to 2,300 in Delhi in July 2025, followed by 3,350 participants in Mumbai in September 2025, Ultrahuman HYROX Bengaluru scaled new heights with over 8,200 participants, marking a significant leap in participation and engagement.

Among standout performances, Jessica Brady and Katty Weymoth, from the UK, finished the Women's Pro Doubles quickest, with an impressive time of 1 hour and 4 minutes. Reflecting on their experience, they said, "The atmosphere here was incredible. From start to finish, there was constant support from the crowd, even though people didn't know us personally. That kind of energy really pushes you through every station, and it makes the entire race a truly memorable experience."

Ultrahuman HYROX Bengaluru also emphasised inclusivity through its Adaptive category, providing a platform for athletes with disabilities to compete. Rishi Vakharia, who has had a hearing disability since birth, completed the race in 2 hours and 17 minutes.

About his experience, he said, "I took part in the race today because I wanted to demonstrate that physical performance and determination are not limited by impairment. I also hope my participation encourages others with disabilities to explore fitness confidently."

Professional athlete Nithya Shree A, who has represented Karnataka over 25 times and is an international medallist in the 400m and 4x400m relay, also praised the event. "The experience in Bengaluru was unmatched; it was truly world-class. It felt like an international standard event, and the crowd support added a whole different level of motivation," she said.

"I would highly recommend this to fellow sprinters and athletes in India. HYROX pushes you beyond your usual training. It's not just about speed or strength, but how you combine everything under fatigue," she added.

Further highlighting the accessibility of the format, 67-year-old Glen Desilva from Goa competed in the Men's Open 65-69 age category and recorded his personal best time of 2 hours and 34 minutes. He said, "I've always been an athlete. I used to run for Maharashtra in my younger days, and that has kept me going. This is my third HYROX, and I recorded my best timing here. The whole setup in Bengaluru is amazing, and the staff and management have been fantastic."

With record participation, strong elite and community presence, and an inclusive race format, Ultrahuman HYROX Bengaluru has set a new benchmark for fitness racing in India, reinforcing the country's position as a rapidly growing hub for global fitness events.

Following the success of Ultrahuman HYROX Bengaluru, HYROX India will next head to Delhi in July, where the event will expand to a three-day format, marking its largest edition yet. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)