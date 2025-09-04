Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): The Women's Selection Committee named Uma Chetry as a replacement for Yastika Bhatia in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia and the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Yastika Bhatia sustained an injury to her left knee during India's preparatory camp in Vizag, as per the BCCI Media Advisory. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Yastika Bhatia's progress, and the team wished her a speedy recovery. India's updated ODI squad against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK)

Standby players for ODI series against Australia: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra

Also Read | Slovakia vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of SVK vs GER Football Match in IST.

India's updated squad for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK)

Standby players for ICC Women's World Cup: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

Also Read | Matthew Breetzke Creates World Record, Becomes First Player to Score Fifty Plus Totals in Each of His First Five One-day International Innings, Achieves Feat During ENG vs SA 2nd ODI 2025.

Uma Chetry, who is now a part of the India squad for the Australia series and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, will no longer be a part of the India A squad, which is scheduled to take part in a warm-up match in the World Cup, the BCCI Media Advisory added.

India A's updated squad: Minnu Mani (C), Dhara Gujjar, Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Vrinda Dinesh, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Tanushree Sarkar, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Raghvi Bist. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)