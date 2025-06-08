Rajkot, Jun 8 (PTI) Anmol Kings Halar defeated Aryan Sorath Lions by six wickets in the opening match of the Saurastra Pro T20 League here.

Aryan Sorath Lions scored 162 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs with captain Prerak Mankad scoring 66 runs off 44 balls.

Also Read | WWE Money in the Bank Chamber 2025 Results And Highlights: Seth Rollins Wins Men’s MITB Match, Naomi Claims Victory In Women’s Division; R-Truth Returns and Other Highlights of PLE Event.

In response, Anmol Kings Halar, led by India pacer Jaydev Unadkat, chased down the target comfortably.

Siddhant Rana scored 68 runs in 38 balls with three fours and half a dozen sixes.

Also Read | French Open 2025: Coco Gauff Defeats Aryna Sabalenka in Three Sets to Clinch Her Maiden Roland Garros Women’s Singles Title.

Parshwaraj Rana scored 58 runs not out in 38 balls with six fours and two sixes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)