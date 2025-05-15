Bangkok, May 15 (PTI) Indian shuttlers Unnati Hooda and Malvika Bansod were ousted from the Thailand Open after suffering straight game defeats to higher-ranked shuttlers in the second round of the Super 500 tournament here on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Unnati, the 2022 Odisha Masters and 2023 Abu Dhabi Masters winner, proved no match for world number two top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong from Thailand, going down 14-21, 11-21 in just 39 minutes.

World number 23 Malvika, a runner-up at the 2024 Hylo Open, too found the going tough against former world champion and Thai veteran Ratchanok Intanon.

She went down 12-16-21 to the world number five shuttler in their second-round women's singles fixture of the USD 475,000 tournament.

Later in the day, the women's and men's doubles pairs of Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand and Sai Pratheek K and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy, and singles players Tharun Mannepalli and Aakarshi Kashyap, will be in action.

