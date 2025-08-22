Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Kanpur Superstars captain Sameer Rizvi reflected on his role for his team in the ongoing UP T20 League 2025. The right-handed batter said his job is to play till the end and finish the game for his side like he did in the previous editions.

Rizvi, so far in three matches, had a quiet outing with the bat, scoring 89 runs at an average of 29.67 and a strike rate of 132.84.

However, last year, Rizvi had a brilliant season, finishing with 469 runs in 13 innings with a 40+ average and the second-highest run scorer of the tournament.

Speaking to ANI, Rizvi said, "Everyone has been given their role. So, I also have a role that I have to play till the end. My job is to finish the game. Like I was playing last year. And I used to finish the game by making runs. So, this year, I will also try the same in the upcoming matches."

Under his captaincy, Kanpur has lost all three of their opening fixture in the ongoing UP T20 league. The Superstars are placed at the bottom of the points table. Rizvi feels his team is improving game by game and slowly reducing mistakes from previous clashes.

"We have played three matches. So, we are improving game by game. And the mistakes we made in the first match. They are slowly reducing. So, we are talking about it in the meeting. We have also discussed it in practice. We will reduce the small mistakes. So that we can improve in the game. Because the whole tournament is left. If we come back from here like last year," he added.

Rizvi came into the limelight last year when he was acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping Rs 8.4 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction back in 2023.

However, he did not have the best debut season as he only made 51 runs in eight matches.

In last year's IPL mega auction, he was picked by Delhi Capitals (DC). He had a decent IPL 2025 where he slammed 121 runs in five matches at an average of 40.33 with an unbeaten innings of 58 runs from just 25 balls at a whopping strike rate of 232, laced with five maximums and three fours against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

DC ended the season with seven wins, six losses and a no result, giving them 15 points. (ANI)

