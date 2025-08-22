The Asia Cup 2025 tournament is set to be played in September 2025. The continental tournament will begin on September 9, and the final will be played on September 28. The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 matches will be played across two venues – Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Asia Cup 2025 edition will be played in a T20 format. The India national cricket team won the previous ODI edition of the Asia Cup. The Men in Blue defeated the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the 2023 edition final. Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Date, Time in IST and Venue List of All Men's T20I Cricket Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

Sri Lanka is the defending champion of the T20 edition of the Asia Cup. The Island Nation defeated the Pakistan national cricket team in the 2022 edition final. Asia Cup 2025 will be contested between eight nations. These sides are India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, fans can find all the details about the Asia Cup 2025 updated squads below.

Asia Cup 2025 All Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, M Haris, M Nawaz, M Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, and Sufyan Moqim.

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standby: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Afghanistan's Preliminary Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Zadran, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq, Farid Malik, Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad. Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Channel in Pakistan: How To Watch Cricket Tournament Featuring India vs Pakistan on TV.

Bangladesh’s Preliminary Squad: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Mohammed Saif Hassan.

UAE Squad: Yet to be Announced

Oman Squad: Yet to be Announced

Sri Lanka Squad: Yet to be Announced

Hong Kong: Yet to be Announced

(Note: Afghanistan and Bangladesh have announced their preliminary squad.)

The Asia Cup 2025 tournament will see four teams divided into two groups each. The two sides from each group will move to another four-team group for the Super 4 stage round. The top two sides in the Super Four stage will play the final of the continental tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2025 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).