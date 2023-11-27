UP Yoddhas, representing the state of Uttar Pradesh in the Pro Kabaddi League, officially announced the appointment of the super-raider, Pardeep Narwal, as their captain for the upcoming tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). With numerous raiding records in the Pro Kabaddi League to his name, including the distinction of being the only raider to accumulate over 1500 raid points, Pardeep Narwal has etched his name as one of the most legendary kabaddi players in the history books of Indian Kabaddi. Ravi Shastri Reminisces Kabaddi Days Ahead of PKL Season 10, Says ‘Used To Play Kabaddi in My Colony’.

Pardeep, in the past, has also captained the Patna Pirates and helped them win three back-to-back PKL titles. Since their inception in the fifth season, UP Yoddhas have successfully managed to advance to the playoffs every season. This season, they will start their campaign against U Mumba on December 2 in Ahmedabad.

Happy Pardeep after being appointed as the captain for his side, said, "It gives me immense pleasure and pride to be appointed as the captain of UP Yoddhas. With this announcement, I have some bigger responsibilities on my shoulders, and I will leave no stone unturned to prove my abilities to lead the side from the front. As a team, we have been training together and are much familiar with each other's strong and weak points. I hope this camaraderie in our team will help us fulfill our fans' and the team's dream of lifting the first-ever PKL trophy. I would also like to thank the franchise owner, head coach, and team staff for showing their faith in me."

Commenting on the captaincy announcement of Pardeep, Jasvir Singh, Head Coach of UP Yoddhas, said, 'Pardeep did a phenomenal job as the captain last season. He led the team from the front and took us to the playoffs. We all know his abilities as a raider; he is among the best to ever play the game. We have complete belief that he will lead us to our first title this time.'"

Pardeep Narwal has been one of the biggest icons of the Pro Kabaddi League, and statistically, there's nothing left for him to achieve as a raider. Currently, he is positioned at the top of every raiding stat table, including Total Points (1577), Raid Points (1568), Successful Raids (1180), Average Raid Points, Super Raids (73), and Super 10s (79) across all seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Known for his iconic dubkis and multi-point raids, Pardeep, with this added responsibility, looks forward to his journey with UP Yoddhas, aiming to fulfill the much-anticipated dream of UP Yoddhas of clinching their maiden Pro Kabaddi League title this year.

