New York [USA], September 8 (ANI): Jennifer Brady of the USA on Tuesday sailed into the semifinals of the ongoing US Open 2020.

Brady defeated Yulia Putintseva of Russia in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 to enter the semifinals of the tournament.

The 25-year-old came out all guns blazing and she did not let her opponent settle into the match.

Brady won the first set 6-3, and she took the momentum from there to win the second set in no time.

The 25-year-old Brady had earlier defeated Angelique Kerber in the round-of-16 match to progress to the quarterfinals.

Now, Noami Osaka will take on Shelby Rogers in the other quarterfinal later in the day. (ANI)

