ENG vs AUS Live Score Updates: Eoin Morgan and Co are eyeing a clean sweep as they take on arch-rivals Australia in the third and final T20I of the series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The Three Lions dominated the first two contests of the game and will take the field in the forthcoming match with a lot of confidence. However, they are taking the field without their dashing wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler who left the bio-secure bubble to meet his family. Meanwhile, cricket fans must stay tuned as the live commentary and updates of England vs Australia 3rd T20I are coming your way. England vs Australia, Live Cricket Streaming, 3rd T20I 2020 on SonyLIV Online.

Buttler was the chief-architect of England’s victory in the first two games and his ouster will certainly leave a great void in the team. The likes of Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and skipper Eoin Morgan need to put their hands up in order to register a historic whitewash. The home team will be mighty pleased with their bowling efforts in the first two games as the pace quartet of Chris Jordon, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran and Mark Wood have bowled brilliantly in the previous games. England vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020: Southampton Weather and Rain Forecast.

Speaking of Australia, they haven’t been able to come up as a unit despite playing a fully-strengthen playing XI. They were firmly placed on the driver’s seat in the series opener. However, their middle-order collapsed shockingly which propelled them to a two-run loss. While, they never looked in the hunt in the last game. Nevertheless, they must look to revamp their strategies and register their first win of the tour.

Unlike the whole season, rain hasn’t played a spoilsport in the first two T20Is and fortunately, the weather is expected to be cricket-friendly in the final game too. So, fans must brace themselves to watch another exciting cricket match.

Squad:

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Sam Curran

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe