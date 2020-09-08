Stand-in captain Moeen Ali comes out to bat at number five and he has a job in hand. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood bowls the fourth and final over of his spell. He has been impressive so far. However, Ali gathers a much-needed boundary. First one for the skipper.
OUT! Another one bites the dust as Adam Zampa gets his second wicket. What a remarkable return from the leg-spinner after getting hit for a six. Not very good cricket from Sam Billings as he failed to execute a reverse sweep and Aaron Finch takes a good catch in the slips. Billings c Finch b Zampa 4(4)
Sam Billings comes out bat at number four for England. Big responsibilities on his shoulders and regular skipper Eoin Morgan is warming the benches. Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow smashes his first six off Ashton Agar. The opener is off to a good start and he must make it count.
OUT! Adam Zampa strikes with the very first ball of his spell and the dangerous Dawid Malan who's going back to the pavilion. He failed to connect a big shot and Marcus Stoinis, who came running in from the boundary, takes a good catch. England in more trouble now. D Malan c Stoinis b Zampa 21(18)
Spin introduced for the first time in the form of Ashton Agar. Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow are looking to put the left-arm spinner under pressure straightaway. The southpaw gathers a boundary via a reverse sweep while Bairstow gets lucky to get four runs in the short-third-man region. England cross the 50-run mark.
Jonny Bairstow has assessed the conditions well and he's now looking to up the ante. However, Kane Richardson is not giving the English batsmen anything to open their arms. With the field restrictions gone, Bairstow and Dawid Malan have to work even harder to get boundaries. Run-rate still below six.
Josh Hazlewood bowls the last over of powerplay. England batsmen are looking desperate for boundaries as they haven't made much utilization of the field restrictions. In between this, Hazlewood bowls a no ball and Jonny Bairstow collects four runs towards the fine leg region. Another boundary for Bairstow as the scoring rate goes close to six.
Kane Richardson introduced in the attack as he replaced Mitchell Starc. The right-arm pacer has been impressive in the first two games and makes a good start again. Passes the outside edge of Jonny Bairstow a couple of times, even propelling Aaron Finch to take a review for caught behind. However, there was nothing on he hotspot and with this, Australia have burnt all their reviews inside the first five overs.
Josh Hazlewood continues to keep things tight from one end as he looks to swings the ball. However, Dawid Malan is looking confident as he gathers yet another boundary over the wicket-keeper's day. Six runs from the over. Australia will be mighty pleased with the start.
Not a start England would have desired. Dawid Malan is the new man in for the Three Lions. The in-form southpaw makes good start again as he open his account with a boundary while Jonny Bairstow is looking to steady the ship. Nine runs from Mitchell Starc's second over.
ENG vs AUS Live Score Updates: Eoin Morgan and Co are eyeing a clean sweep as they take on arch-rivals Australia in the third and final T20I of the series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The Three Lions dominated the first two contests of the game and will take the field in the forthcoming match with a lot of confidence. However, they are taking the field without their dashing wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler who left the bio-secure bubble to meet his family. Meanwhile, cricket fans must stay tuned as the live commentary and updates of England vs Australia 3rd T20I are coming your way. England vs Australia, Live Cricket Streaming, 3rd T20I 2020 on SonyLIV Online.
Buttler was the chief-architect of England’s victory in the first two games and his ouster will certainly leave a great void in the team. The likes of Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and skipper Eoin Morgan need to put their hands up in order to register a historic whitewash. The home team will be mighty pleased with their bowling efforts in the first two games as the pace quartet of Chris Jordon, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran and Mark Wood have bowled brilliantly in the previous games. England vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020: Southampton Weather and Rain Forecast.
Speaking of Australia, they haven’t been able to come up as a unit despite playing a fully-strengthen playing XI. They were firmly placed on the driver’s seat in the series opener. However, their middle-order collapsed shockingly which propelled them to a two-run loss. While, they never looked in the hunt in the last game. Nevertheless, they must look to revamp their strategies and register their first win of the tour.
Unlike the whole season, rain hasn’t played a spoilsport in the first two T20Is and fortunately, the weather is expected to be cricket-friendly in the final game too. So, fans must brace themselves to watch another exciting cricket match.
Squad:
England Squad: Jonny Bairstow (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Sam Curran
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe