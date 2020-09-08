Naomi Osaka will take on Shelby Rogers in the quarter-finals of US Open 2020. The clash will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York on September 9, 2020 (Wednesday). This will be the fourth ever meeting between the two players and surprisingly American has won the previous three matches. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Naomi Osaka vs Shelby Rogers in US Open 2020 can scroll down below. Naomi Osaka Enters Stadium for US Open 2020 First Round Match Wearing a Breonna Taylor Black Mask.

Naomi Osaka in recent years has risen to the top of the tennis world but faces her old nemesis, against whom she is yet to register a single win. The Japanese star will be hoping to break the run to make it to the last four of the Grand Slam. Meanwhile, Shelby Rogers has been a breakthrough star ion their year’s tournament, she had never made it past the third round in New York but is on the cusp of a semi-final appearance.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open Naomi Osaka vs Shelby Rogers Women’s Quarter-Final Match?

Naomi Osaka vs Shelby Rogers Quarter-Final in women's singles US Open 2020 will take place on September 09, 2020 (Wednesday). The match will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. The clash has a tentative start time of 04:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Naomi Osaka vs Shelby Rogers Women’s Quarter-Final Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Naomi Osaka vs Shelby Rogers match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2020 in India. Fans in India need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to catch the men’s singles clash live on their television sets.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Naomi Osaka vs Shelby Rogers Women’s Quarter-Final Match Online in India?

The match will also be live in India on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the Naomi Osaka vs Shelby Rogers US Open 2020 men's singles Quarter-Final match online for its fans in India.

