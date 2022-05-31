London [UK], May 31 (ANI): US Open champion Emma Raducanu and British No. 2 Dan Evans have accepted wild cards into the Nottingham Open 2022, which is set to get underway on June 6.

19-year-old Raducanu confirmed her plans to start her grass-court campaign with an appearance in Birmingham, but she has now added the WTA 250 event in Nottingham to her grass court calendar as well.

Also Read | India vs South Korea Hockey Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel and Telecast Details for IND vs KOR Asia Cup 2022 Match.

Raducanu said: "I'm excited to return to Nottingham and it will be a great opportunity to play in front of British crowds for the first time this year."

"This event will always be special to me as I played my first tournament on the WTA Tour here last June and I can't wait to go back," she added.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Concedes, Unity in Team Will Help Mumbai Indians Bounce Back.

The Nottingham Open will also feature an ATP Challenger event that will include Evans, with the British Davis Cup star starting his grass court effort for 2022 with an appearance at the Nottingham Tennis Centre.

Birmingham-born Evans has been a consistent presence in the top 40 of the ATP rankings since January 2020 and won his first ATP title when he claimed victory in the Murray River Open in Melbourne in February 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)