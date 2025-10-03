Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): Mumbai came alive with football fever as legendary sprinter Usain Bolt swapped his running spikes for football studs in a thrilling 5-vs-5 all-star exhibition match held at Mukesh Mills.

The event was organised by PUMA India to celebrate the country's footballing culture, bringing together players from Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC, alongside Bollywood celebrities, in an unforgettable evening. Globally known for his passion for the beautiful game, Bolt brought his trademark flair, competitive spirit, and infectious energy to Mumbai. Taking turns across both sides, he thrilled fans with moments of pace and play that proved his love for football is as real as his legendary career on the track.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Expresses Excitement for Three-Day India Tour, Says 'Very Special Country; I've Good Memories From 14 Years Ago'.

The evening began with a special moment as Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan conducted the toss, which was won by Bengaluru FC. She remained pitch-side through the match, cheering on both teams as the action unfolded.

Commenting on the occasion, the legendary sprinter said, "Football has been one of my first loves after Track & Field, and playing in Mumbai alongside athletes, celebrities, and fans was electric. The passion, the noise, the atmosphere, this is the kind of high that stays with you long after the final whistle."

Also Read | Former Indian Cricketer Sanjay Bangar Picks Shubman Gill To Break Rohit Sharma's Record for Highest Score in ODIs.

The game featured some of India's finest footballing talent. From Sunil Chhetri's sharp passes to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's heroic saves, and Mumbai City FC stars Suresh Wangjam, Akash Mishra, and Phurba Lachenpa showcasing their skill, the match blurred the lines between stadium spectacle and pop culture event. Adding to the energy, Bollywood's brightest names, including Dino Morea and Aparshakti Khurana, brought their star power to the pitch.

Back in 2014, Bolt visited the country for a sponsor's commercial activities and played an exhibition cricket match with India's ICC Cricket World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He even had a 100 m dash with the Indian cricketer during his visit.

Bolt has had a 'Hall of Fame' worthy career in athletics, with eight Olympic golds, 13 World Championship medals, including 11 gold, world records in 100m, 200m and 4x100m races. Even after his retirement from competitive athletics in 2017, he remains one of the most iconic sporting personalities across the world. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)