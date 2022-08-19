King Abdullah Sports City (Saudi Arabia), Aug 19 (AP) World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has maintained a similar weight for his rematch with Anthony Joshua.

The Ukrainian boxer, who is defending his WBA, IBF and WBO belts against Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, tipped the scales at 100.5 kilograms (221.5 pounds) at the weigh-in on Friday.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar to Flag off Mumbai Half Marathon 2022 on August 21.

Usyk weighed in at 100 kilograms (221 pounds) for the first fight in London in September, which he won by a unanimous decision.

Joshua came in at 110.9 kilograms (244.5 pounds), which is slightly heavier than the first fight.

Also Read | Salima Tete Admits Playing Hockey for India Has Given Her More That She Could Think Of.

The two fighters shared an intense face-off after the weigh-in at King Abdullah Sports City, ignoring repeated requests to break away. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)