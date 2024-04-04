New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) announced that they have opened expressions of interest for individuals and business companies who are looking to acquire franchisees in the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL). This application invites business entities and individual investors to come and join hands with the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand in nurturing the development of cricket within the state of Uttarakhand.

The league will feature both Men and Women's teams. There will be three Women's teams and six men's teams participating in the league. Notably, the league will witness players who hail from the state of Uttarakhand. The allocation of the franchise teams will be facilitated by the governing council of UPL, ensuring a fair and transparent process.

Also Read | Manchester City 4-1 Aston Villa, Premier League 2023-24: Phil Foden Hat-Trick Seals Crucial Win for Defending Champions.

The league envisions a collaborative effort wherein franchise owners actively engage in nurturing local talent and promoting the spirit of cricket across Uttarakhand. To ensure a world-class experience, the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand has joined forces with Sspark Company, a company with proven expertise in organizing major cricket leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and T10. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between CAU and Sspark Company for the second edition of Uttarakhand Premier League. This partnership signifies a shift towards a franchise-based model, similar to the Indian Premier League, where teams will bid to acquire talented players from a pool.

Mahim Verma, Honourary Secretary CAU said," We are delighted that CAU is starting its own franchisee-based T20 league this year. This league is sure to generate a lot of excitement and provide a platform for local talent to showcase their skills."

Also Read | IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of GT vs PBKS T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

The final decision-making authority lies with the governing council. The inaugural season of UPL will be held in the first week of June. The league will see a mix of local cricketers from the state of Uttarakhand and the teams will battle it out. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)