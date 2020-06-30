Valencia [Spain], June 30 (ANI): Spanish club Valencia CF has on Tuesday sacked head coach Albert Celades with immediate effect.

"Valencia CF have communicated to Albert Celades his removal from his position as the first-team coach, with immediate effect. The club wishes to thank him publicly for his work and dedication during his time at the club -a period in which we achieved qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League and important victories at grounds where we had previously not won," the club said in a statement.

The club also announced that Voro Gonzalez will now take the charge of the first team on a provisional basis through to the end of the present season.

"This is the sixth time that he has coached the team. Previous spells have been successful for him in a stand-in role. He first coached in the 2007/08 season, for the final five games. Valencia CF would seal safety from relegation under his guidance," the statement read.

Valencia CF is currently on the eighth position on the La Liga table with 46 points. (ANI)

