Madrid, Apr 26 (AP) Valencia in eastern Spain has been selected as the fourth host city for the group stage of this year's Davis Cup Finals, organizers said Tuesday.

Bologna, Glasgow and Hamburg were previously named as hosts of the group phase to be played from Sept. 14-18.

Also Read | IPL 2022: No Time To Dwell in Past, Says DC's Rovman Powell Ahead of Their Clash With KKR.

The southern Spanish city of Málaga will host the quarterfinals, semifinals and final from Nov. 21-27.

The entire competition between men's national teams will be played on indoor hard courts.

Also Read | Santosh Trophy Is Providing a Perfect Platform for Footballers, Says IM Vijayan.

The tournament, which was revamped in recent years by organizing group Kosmos Tennis, centered its last two editions in Madrid. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)