Hosur, Jul 15 (PTI) Vani Kapoor, who has been dominant this season with four title wins in eight events on the Women's Pro Golf Tour, will aim for more success when she tees up at the ninth leg of the Tour this week.

One of the most prolific winners in the history of the Tour, Vani is making a steady comeback to the Ladies European Tour as she showed with a Top-10 finish recently.

Also Read | Cricket at Olympics 2028: Schedule, Format, Teams and All You Need To Know About Cricket at LA28.

Vani, who lost her card on the LET, could well regain it with a few strong performances. She admits that playing on the home Tour has strengthened her considerably and also improved her mental approach to the game.

She has won four times and been in contention a few others. Vani is in the group with Neha Tripathi and Snigdha Goswami.

Also Read | SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match in Colombo.

Like Vani, her friend Amandeep Drall is also taking advantage of the spells in between events on the LET, where she has played a few events this year.

A winner already this year, Amandeep had a couple of fine rounds on the LET, and will be looking forward to more. She is paired with Jahaanvie Walia in the opening two-ball in the ninth leg.

Sneha Singh, who has also had a taste of the LET this year, is back on the local Tour and will play alongside amateur Keya K Badugu and Khushi Khanijau.

Other names to look out for are Ridhima Dilawari, Rhea Purvi Saravanan, Jasmine Shekar, Vidhatri Urs and Lavanya Jadon.

One of India's top amateurs, Saanvi Somu is among the eight amateurs in the field.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)