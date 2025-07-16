Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 16 (ANI): Vani Kapoor, who has won half of the eight events held so far on the 2025 Women's Pro Golf Tour, is back for more as she tees up at the ninth leg of the Tour this week.

There are 35 players, including eight amateurs, in the Rs 15 lakh event at the Clover Greens, which is one of the many acclaimed courses in India.

One of the most prolific winners in the history of the Tour, Vani is making a steady comeback to the Ladies European Tour as she showed with a Top-10 finish recently. Vani, who lost her card on the LET, could well regain it with a few strong performances. She admits that playing on the home Tour has strengthened her considerably and also improved her mental approach to the game. She has won four times and been in contention in a few others. Vani is in the group with Neha Tripathi and Snigdha Goswami.

Like Vani, her friend Amandeep Drall is also taking advantage of the spells in between events on the LET, where she has played a few events this year.

A winner already this year, Amandeep had a couple of fine rounds on the LET and will be looking forward to more. She is paired with Jahaanvie Walia in the opening two-ball in the ninth leg.

Sneha Singh, who has also had a taste of the LET this year, is back on the local Tour and will play alongside amateur Keya K Badugu and Khushi Khanijau.

Other names to look out for are Ridhima Dilawari, Rhea Purvi Saravanan, Jasmine Shekar, Vidhatri Urs and Lavanya Jadon.

One of India's top amateurs, Saanvi Somu, is among the eight amateurs in the field. (ANI)

