New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Reigning Asian champion Varun Tomar grabbed the spotlight by clinching both the senior and the junior men's 10m air pistol titles at the 67th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) here on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Army marksman, who narrowly missed out on last year's Paris Olympics, overcame a sluggish start in the senior final to snatch his maiden national crown at the expense of teammate Pradhyumn Singh, who fell short by 0.8 points.

Also Read | 'We Need Players Like Yashavi Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar Reddy Who Protect Their Wicket Like Life', Sunil Gavaskar Assess Team India's Poor Performance in BGT 2024-25.

Rajasthan's Aakash Bhardwaj won the bronze.

Tomar then had a similar slow start in the junior final, but quickly made up ground, staying in touch with eventual silver winner Nikhil Saroha of Uttar Pradesh who was on a start-to-finish mission.

Also Read | ‘Someone Should've Told Virat Kohli, Don't Play This Shot', States Yuvraj Singh's Father Yograj Singh on Star Indian Batter's Struggles in BGT 2024-25.

Tomar's patience finally paid off after the 21st shot as Nikhil blinked with an 8.5, handing the senior pro an easy double gold in the end at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range.

Tomar's score in the senior final was 238, while he was clearly more confident in the junior final, resulting in greater accuracy with a tally of 246.2.

Pradhyumn also rounded off a fruitful day with a second medal, a bronze in the junior men's air pistol.

The youth final saw a UP 1-2 when Chirag Sharma overcame the 14-year-old Dev Pratap by margin of 1.3 after 24 shots.

Chirag finished with 241.8. Rajasthan's Mayank Choudhary won bronze.

Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra stood 1-2-3 on the medal tally at the Pistol Nationals with 23, 22 and 13 gold medals respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)