Kuala Lumpur, Feb 16 (PTI) Yuvraj Singh Sandhu fired six birdies on his second nine to shoot a terrific 7-under 64 that carried him inside top-20 in the Malaysian Open, here Friday.

Sandhu after being 1-under with 3-birdies and two bogeys on the back nine, holed six birdies in eight holes from the first to the eighth and ended the day with a par.

Sandhu was Tied-17th alongside compatriot SSP Chawrasia (69-65), who impressed with a bogey free 6-under 65.

The top Indian was still Veer Ahlawat, who recovered from a none-too-happy start from the 10th to finish with three birdies against no bogeys in the last eight holes on the front side of The Mines Resort and Golf Club.

Veer, who was the co-leader after the first round has shot 62-71 to be at 133 and 9-under in Tied-11th place.

S Chikkarangappa (69-66) is Tied-28th, while Honey Baisoya (70-66) is T-40 as five Indians made the cut.

Karandeep Kochhar (68-70), Ajeetesh Sandhu (68-72), Rashid Khan (71-70), Gaganjeet Bhullar (74-68) and Jeev Milkha Singh (72-71) missed the cut, which fell at 5-under 137.

Malaysian rookie Khavish Varadan continued his dream debut as he took a share of the halfway the lead with Australian Kevin Yuan.

Varadan, who only turned professional last month, fired a six-under-par 65 for a tournament total of 13-under, while Yuan returned a 64.

After the Asian Tour Qualifying School last month, this is the 23-year-old Varadan's first professional event.

American John Catlin is lying third one shot behind the co-leaders, Varadan and Yuan. Catlin shot a second straight 65 to be 12-under.

Korean Guntaek Koh (65), winner of last year's Shinhan Donghae Open in Korea, Filipino Miguel Tabuena (65), and England's Steve Lewton (66) are tied for fifth, on 11 under.

The event is part of The Open Qualifying Series and will see the leading three players, not otherwise exempt, qualify for The Open at Royal Troon Golf Club July 18-21.

