Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Ruturaj Gaikwad's whirlwind 148 not out powered Maharashtra to a nine-wicket win over Services, while all-round show from Utkarsh Singh and a fine 134 from Ishan Kishan highlighted Jharkhand's eight-wicket win against Manipur in Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday.

Gaikwad struck 11 sixes and 16 fours during his 74-ball knock as Maharashtra scored 205 for one in reply to Services' 204 all-out in 48 overs.

For Maharashtra, Pradeep Dhade (3/38) and Satyajeet Bachhav (3/36) were the pick among the bowlers in their Group B contest here at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy.

Kishan, Utkarsh shine in Jharkhand win

========================

In Jaipur, India wicketkeeper-batter Kishan blasted a 78-ball 134 with 16 fours and six sixes, while Utkarsh produced an all-round effort, returning 6-1-21-2 in the first innings and scoring 68 off 64 balls with nine fours and a six.

Jharkhand defeated Manipur by eight wickets in their second round game in Jaipur's Dr Soni Stadium.

Mumbai scrape to win by three wickets

========================

Atharva Ankolekar (4/55) snapped four wickets, while Tanush Kotian, who received a call-up to join the Indian squad for the reminder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, took 2 for 38 and scored a vital 39 as Mumbai scraped to a win over Hyderabad in their Group C match in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Tanmay Agarwal's 64 (74 balls, 9x4s, 1x6s) and Aravelly Avinash's 52 (47 balls, 6x4s, 3x6s) were not enough as Hyderabad were bowled out for just 169 in 38.1 overs.

In reply, Kotian's 39 and Shreyas Iyer's quickfire 20-ball 44 (4x4s, 3x6s) were crucial as Mumbai got over the line, scoring 175 for seven in 25.2 overs.

Saini, Shokeen shine in Delhi's win

======================

India bowler Navdeep Saini took 4 for 37 from his seven overs, while Hrithik Shokeen returned a tight spell of 8.1-1-26-3 as Delhi recorded a comprehensive 79-run win against Madhya Pradesh in their Group E match in Hyderabad.

Delhi were shot out for 211 in 48.4 overs with Anuj Rawat top-scoring with 78 from 103 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes.

Surbhanshu Senapati hit 55 from 72 balls with nine fours while Harsh Gawli scored 42 but Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for a mere 132 in 37.1 overs.

Baroda beat Kerala in high-scoring contest

==========================

Baroda registered a 62-run win over Kerala in a high-scoring Group E match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ninad Rathva hit 136 off 99 balls with 19 fours and three sixes, Parth Kohli smashed 72 off 87 balls with three sixes and four each while skipper Krunal Pandya hammered seven fours and three sixes during his 80 off 54 balls as Baroda posted a mammoth 403.

In reply, Rohan Kunnumal (65), Ahammed Imran (51) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (104 off 58 balls, 8x4s, 7x6s) tried their best before Kerala were dismissed for 341 as Baroda walked away with a win.

Brief scores:

At Mumbai: Services 204 in 48 overs (Mohit Ahlawat 61; Pradeep Dadhe 3/38, Satyajeet Bachhav 3/36) lost to Maharashtra 205/1 in 20.2 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 148*) by 9 wickets.

At Jaipur: Manipur 253/7 in 50 overs (Johnson Singh 69; Utkarsh Singh 2/21, Anukul Roy 2/47) lost to Jharkhand 255/2 in 28.3 overs (Ishan Kishan 134, Utkarsh Singh 68) by 8 wickets.

At Ahmedabad: Hyderabad 169 in 38.1 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 64, Aravelly Avinash 52; Atharva Ankolekar 4/55, Tanush Kotian 2/38, Ayush Mhatre 3/17) lost to Mumbai 175/7 in 25.2 overs (Tanush Kotian 39*, Shreyas Iyer 44*; Saranu Nishanth 3/42, Mohammad Muddasir 2/55) by 3 wickets.

At Hyderabad: Delhi 211 in 48.4 overs (Anuj Rawat 78; Kumar Kartikeya 2/24, Sagar Solanki 2/27, Kulwant Khejroliya 2/36) beat MadhyaPradesh 132 in 37.1 overs (Harsh Gawli 42, Subhranshu Senapati 55; Navdeep Saini 4/37, Hrithik Shokeen 3/26) by 79 runs.

At Hyderabad: Baroda 403 in 50 overs (Ninad Rathva 136, Parth Kohli 72, Krunal Pandya 80; Sharafuddeen 2/51) beat Kerala 341 in 45.5 overs (Rohan Kunnumal 65, Ahammed Imran 51, Mohammed Azharuddeen 104; Akash Maharaj Singh 3/70) by 62 runs. DDV

