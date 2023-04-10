Astana (Kazakhstan), Apr 10 (PTI) Vikas pinned Jain Tan of China 8-0 by technical superiority in the 72kg Greeko-Roman category to clinch a third bronze medal for India in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships here on Monday.

On the second day of the tournament, Sumit (60kg) and Rohit Dahiya (82kg) fell by the wayside in their bronze medal matches, but Vikas took just one minute and 41 seconds to knock out his Chinese rival.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell Combine to Power RCB to 212/2 Against LSG During IPL 2023 Match.

Sumit lost to Maita Kawana of Japan 14-6 after picking cautions in his bout. Dahiya on the other hand lost to Alireza Azizkhoon Mohamadipiani of Iran 1-5.

The other Indian in fray, Narinder Cheema (97kg GR) lost to Olzhas Syrlybay of the host nation 1-4.

Also Read | ‘Smoked’ Virat Kohli Flicks Mark Wood Out of the Ground During RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

India had bagged one silver and two bronze medals on the opening day of the meet.

World Cadet Championships bronze medallist Rupin lost 1-3 to Iranian Poya Soulat Dad Marz in the 55kg GR final.

Neeraj (63kg GR) and Sunil Kumar (87kg GR) were the bronze medal winners.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)