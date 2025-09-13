New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Inspired by the Prime Minister's call on Independence Day to engage 1 lakh youth in politics without a political background, the National Youth Festival was reimagined as Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) with its first edition held in 2025, according to a press release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Breaking the 25-year-old tradition of the conventional National Youth Festival, it aimed to foster youth leadership by providing a national platform for young people in the age group of 15-29 years to turn their ideas for a Viksit Bharat into reality. This initiative is aimed at creating an inclusive and dynamic platform for young people to present their ideas for the Viksit Bharat directly to the PM.

The inaugural edition of VBYLD in 2025 marked a historic milestone in youth participation and leadership. About 30 lakh young people across India engaged through the Viksit Bharat Challenge, with over two lakh essays submitted and 9,000 youth showcasing their vision in State Championships. The journey culminated at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, where 3,000 young changemakers participated, including 1,500 from the Viksit Bharat Challenge Track, 1,000 from the Cultural Track, and 500 Pathbreakers (representing youth icons and achievers across diverse fields).

The event became more impactful with the presence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spent nearly six hours in dialogue with the youth, listening to their ideas, vision and perspectives to achieve Viksit Bharat and inspiring them to take up leadership roles in shaping India's future. Joining him were eminent personalities such as Amitabh Kant, Former ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somanath, Business leaders Anand Mahindra and Ritesh Agarwal, Former Cricketer Jonty Rhodes, and Senior Journalist Palki Sharma Upadhyay, who inspired the gathering with their insights and vision for a Viksit Bharat.

Building on the success of the first edition, the second edition of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue - 2026 (VBYLD - 2026) is aimed at higher registrations, the addition of new tracks, wider outreach, and more ambitious objectives. A press conference announcing the second edition was held on 13th September 2025 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi, where the Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, along with the Secretary and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, addressed the press.

During the address, the Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted that VBYLD is the only platform where young Indians can not only share their ideas but also directly present them to the Prime Minister, stating it as a true example of youth-led democracy, turning vision into voice and voice into impact.

He also stated that VBYLD is one such platform that channels the strengths and potential of the youth to prepare a blueprint for India's future. He stressed that today's youth are not only the future of the country, but also the nation-builders.

He further mentioned that VBYLD is not just a one-day event, but a continuous platform that brings together young people across the country and nurtures their leadership to drive innovation, strengthen communities, and achieve the vision of a truly Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Pallavi Jain Govil, explained the framework of VBYLD 2026. She outlined how participants would progress through the competition, starting from the online quiz and essay challenge, to state-level presentations, culminating in the national round in Delhi. She also mentioned the addition of new tracks in the second edition of VBYLD 2026, highlighting key milestones leading up to the National Youth Festival in January 2026. (ANI)

