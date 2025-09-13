Will Lionel Messi play tonight in the Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match? That seems to be the question in the minds of fans, especially those of Inter Miami and Lionel Messi, as the Herons gear up to take on Charlotte FC at the Bank of America Stadium in the MLS 2025. Inter Miami are languishing in the sixth spot on the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference points table and would look to climb up the ladder with a victory over third-placed Charlotte FC. The Herons enter this MLS 2025 contest on the back of a 0-3 loss to Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final on September 1, a defeat which saw players from both teams fight on the pitch. Lionel Messi Speaks on Playing for Argentina Football Team in FIFA World Cup 2026, Says ‘Logical Thing Is I Won’t Make It’

Lionel Messi has been in good form for Inter Miami in MLS 2025. The Argentine maestro currently sits in the second spot in the list of most goals scored in MLS 2025 with 19 strikes to his name and is one goal away from equalling Sam Surridge, who holds the top spot. In terms of assists, Lionel Messi has 10 to his name and fans will undoubtedly hope for him to add to that tally. Lionel Messi Breaks Down in Tears As Fans Pay Tribute to Him Before His Potential Last Match in Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers (Watch Video).

Will Lionel Messi Play in Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match?

Yes, Lionel Messi will play in the Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami match in MLS 2025. The 38-year-old has been in good form for Inter Miami and the Herons would need him to be at his best if they are to secure a win over Charlotte FC. Lionel Messi's participation in the Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami match was confirmed by head coach Javier Mascherano, who said that he has trained with the first team. “Leo is doing well. He trained with us all week and he’ll be available for the game against Charlotte," he said to reporters. Lionel Messi Levels Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record in Potential Last Match in Argentina; Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026.

Lionel Messi Travelling to Charlotte With Inter Miami Teammates

Lionel Messi was also seen travelling to Charlotte FC with his Inter Miami teammates. Inter Miami have an advantage when it comes to the head-to-head record against Charlotte FC. The two teams have played each other nine times so far and Inter Miami have won four of those matches. Charlotte FC have had two wins while the other matches ended in draws.

