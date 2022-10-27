Sydney [Australia], October 27 (ANI): Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Thursday surpassed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to register the most number of half-centuries in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries for India.

The star batter accomplished this landmark during his side's match against the Netherlands in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

In the match, Virat smashed a match-winning 62* off 44 balls with three fours and two sixes.

With this, Virat scored his 49th half-century in SENA countries. The star batter has 17 half-centuries in Australia, 18 in England, five in New Zealand and nine against South Africa.

On the other hand, Sachin has scored 17 fifties in Australia, 12 in England, 10 in New Zealand and nine in South Africa, a total of 48 fifties in SENA conditions.

SENA countries are known for faster, bouncy wickets. Historically, India's performance in these countries has been weaker compared to that in other parts of the world.

Both players have notably performed really well in Australia throughout their careers.

Tendulkar played 67 matches in Australia and scored 3,300 runs in 84 innings at an average of 42.85 in Australia. Seven tons and 17 half-centuries have come out of his bat in Australia with the best score of 241*.

Virat is poised to surpass Sachin in Australia. In 55 matches in the country, across 66 innings, Virat has scored 3,274 runs at an average of 56.44. Eleven centuries and 17 half-centuries have come out of his bat in Australia, with the best of 169.

India are at the top spot in the points table of the T20 World Cup with four points in two wins in two matches. The Netherlands are at the bottom and are yet to score a point.

India scored 179/2 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first. Virat (62*), Suryakumar Yadav (51*), and skipper Rohit Sharma (53) shined with half-centuries. Rohit and Virat put on a stand of 75 runs for the second wicket while Suryakumar and Virat put on an unbeaten stand of 95 of 48 balls for the third wicket.

KL Rahul failed to fire once again, scoring only 9 runs.

Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeran took a wicket each for Dutch. Netherlands innings is in progress.

Chasing 180, Netherlands did not really look like a threat and Indian pacers and spinners exerted pressure on its batters from ball one. Tim Pringle (21) and Colin Ackermann (17) were top two batters for the Dutch side. They finished the innings at 123/9 and lost the match by 56 runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9), Axar Patel (2/18), Arshdeep Singh (2/27) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) were among wicket takers. Shami got one wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav was 'Man of the Match' for his half-century.

Brief Scores: India: 179/2 (Virat Kohli 62*, Rohit Sharma 53, Paul van Meekeran 1/32) beat Netherlands: 123/9 (Tim Pringle 20, Colin Ackermann 17, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/9). (ANI)

