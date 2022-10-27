Until now, the 2022-23 season has been full of lots of ups and downs for Manchester United. They failed to get consistent wins and hence never had momentum for long time. The latest addition to their roller coaster ride has been the controversy around Cristiano Ronaldo. Eric Ten Hag seemingly managed the situation pretty maturely and Ronaldo is all set to be available, as Manchester United take on FC Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford in return leg of their UEFA Europa League Group E tie. Manchester United won 2-0 in their last meeting with the same opposition when they visited Moldova. Standing with nine points in four games, scope for any rotation is less for Ten Hag as they will need a win to stay in the race for a top place finish. Manchester United vs FC Sheriff Tiraspol will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To Training With Manchester United After Being Left Out of Squad for Chelsea Game

Raphael Varane, who picked up an injury against Chelsea in the Premier League, will miss the game. Sheriff Tiraspol, on the other hand are currently passing through a tough phase as their coach Stjepan Tomas resigned recently. Although they have no chance to take either of top two spots, but they still chance to make the UEFA Conference League knockouts with still six points to play for.

When Is Manchester United vs FC Sheriff Tiraspol, UEFA Europa League 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Manchester United vs FC Sheriff Tiraspol match in UEFA Europa League 2022-23 will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester on October 28, 2022 (Friday). The game has a start time of 12:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch Manchester United vs FC Sheriff Tiraspol, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights in UEFA Europa League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to live telecast the match in English.

How To Watch Manchester United vs FC Sheriff Tiraspol, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will live stream Manchester United vs FC Sheriff Tiraspol, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 on online platforms. Fans can tune into SonyLIV and JioTV apps to catch the action live.

