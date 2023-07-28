Sydney, Jul 28 (AP) European champion England lost another key player to injury in its match Friday against Denmark at the Women's World Cup.

Midfielder Keira Walsh, playing in her second Women's World Cup, went down in the 35th minute while the Lionesses led 1-0 at halftime after an early goal by Lauren James. Walsh held her right leg and was carried off the field on a stretcher.

Walsh won player of the match honors in the 2022 Euros final, which England won 2-1 over Germany.

Injuries were a concern for England entering the tournament. Beth Mead, who won the Golden Boot at the 2022 Euros, suffered an ACL injury when playing for Arsenal in December. Leah Williamson, also playing for Arsenal, tore an ACL during a match in April, causing her to miss the Women's World Cup as well. (AP) AM

