Chattogram [Bangladesh], December 9 (ANI): India all-rounder Washington Sundar on Friday shared his thoughts on his emergence as a multi-dimensional player for the team and said he wants to win games from different situations.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the third ODI with Bangladesh, Sundar said every game is an opportunity to get better and the team wants to play a good brand of cricket in any condition and situation.

India have already lost the series as they were defeated by Bangaldesh in the first two matches.

"Great opportunity for me last game. The World Cup is next year, want to be a player who can play in any situation, any combination and wherever the team needs. I want to win games for the team wherever asked me to play. I want to contribute my potential to the team, keep doing better and getting better in every aspect of the game," the all-rounder said.

Underlining the importance of the matches that the Indian team is playing before the World Cup, he said that the team is looking to improve and get better with each opportunity.

"Every game is an opportunity to get better. We are not playing a lot of games in the next 10 months so every game is an opportunity for us. We want to play a good brand of cricket in any condition and situation, irrespective of whom we play. We will keep trying to improve in each game," Sundar mentioned.

The 23-year-old expressed his disappointment at missing out on the World Cup due to injury and said he is trying to be in the present, looking to get better.

"Disappointing to have injuries in the past. Want to be in the present and win games for India. That will help me as well as the team," stated the all-rounder.

Talking about the last game of the ODI series and Bangladesh's chances at the upcoming World Cup he said, "We look to win and play our best cricket. Certain things to do and make sure we stick to the process and end the series on a high. Bangladesh is a high-quality side. The record speaks for itself. They have only lost to England at home. In sub-continent conditions, they are very strong. They will fancy a good tournament going into the World Cup."

The left-hand batter stated that he has been working on his power-hitting skill which is a major requirement for the role he has been assigned and the number he comes to bat in for the team.

"Definitely. That's what the roles I have been getting in the past few years. The number that I come into bat demands power-hitting skills and I have been specifically working on it. Glad all my hard work is paying off. Hope it will continue to be so," the emerging all-rounder said.

India will take on Bangladesh in the third ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The men in blue will look to win the last ODI and end the series on a high. (ANI)

