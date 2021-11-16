Bambolim (Goa), Nov 16 (PTI) Newly-appointed head coach of defending ISL champions Mumbai City FC, Des Buckingham, on Tuesday said he has a desire to build upon the success the Islanders had achieved in the previous season.

"The first thing is to recognise the excellent work the team did last year. They achieved things this club has never achieved, and that was the first thing I spoke to the group when I first came in here," Buckingham was quoted as saying in a media statement issued by the club here.

"What good work was done last year, we want to take that with us this season, both on and off the field. The team had an attacking style of football last year, that strikes true to my philosophy, and I will try to add to it, not change it," he elaborated.

Mumbai City won both the ISL and League Winners Shield in the 2020-21 season.

The 36-year-old coach also spoke about his vision with the club.

"My vision for the next couple of years is to build upon the success that the team has achieved last year. When you define what 'success' is - we have two trophies sitting in our cabinet here, which externally are a real measure of results.

"But then we also have other measures that we want to build upon, from the playing style that we saw last year," he signed off.

