New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh on Saturday said he will contribute his Rajya Sabha salary for the education and welfare of the daughters of farmers.

Harbhajan, one of India's greatest spinners, was last month elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha member from Punjab.

Also Read | Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 Match 28.

"As a Rajya Sabha member, I want to contribute my RS salary to the daughters of farmers for their education & welfare. I've joined to contribute to the betterment of our nation and will do everything I can. Jai Hind," he tweeted.

Harbhajan has always been associated with various philanthropic activities throughout his playing days.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Th 41-year-old Harbhajan, who retired from all forms of cricket in December last year, was one of the five candidates nominated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upper house in March this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)