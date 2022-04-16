On a high after three consecutive victories, Sunrisers Hyderabad will now take on Punjab Kings in match 28 of IPL 2022 on Sunday, April 17. The match would be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sunrisers Hyderabad got their campaign back on track in some style, stitching together three wins on the trot after two defeats at the start of the season. Their latest victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, have surely established their status as one of the teams to watch out for this season as they will aim to continue their form against Punjab Kings. Umran Malik Wins 5th Consecutive 'Swiggy Instamart Fastest Delivery of the Match' Award in IPL 2022

Mayank Agarwal's men have also been in good form this season, winning three out of five games, their recent result being a win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians. They will also aim to carry on with their winning momentum and it would be interesting to see who comes out on top at the end of the day. Ahead of this IPL match, we bring you the betting odds along with win predictions.

PBKS vs SRH Betting Odds

Punjab Kings have emerged to be the bookmakers' favourite for winning this game. According to Bet365, Punjab Kings have 1.60 odds of winning this contest as compared to Sunrisers Hyderabad's odds, which are 2.00.

PBKS vs SRH Win Probability

PBKS vs SRH Win Probability (Source: Google)

According to Google Predictions, Punjab Kings hold an edge over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mayank Agarwal's men have a win probability of 56% whereas Sunrisers have 44%. However, this will change when the game starts and it advances.

