Manchester United are set to go up against Norwich City in the Premier League 2021-22 on Saturday, April 16. The match would be played at the Old Trafford stadium and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Red Devils have been in disappointing form of late, with their latest result being a defeat to Everton in the Premier League. With that loss, Manchester United's chances of finishing within the top four in the Premier League has taken a major hit and the chances of it happening are highly unlikely at the moment. Having said that, United can still try their best to finish this season on a high. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son Replicates Father’s Iconic ‘SIUUU’ Celebration After Scoring for Manchester United Youth Team (Watch Video)

Norwich City on the other hand, are at the bottom of the Premier League 2021-22 points table and they will try hard to get out of that tough spot. The Canaries have secured four points from their last two matches and it can be said that they are slowly gaining some momentum needed badly to close out this season on a high. United will miss the services of Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw with injury. Ronaldo appeared to have sustained an injury during Manchester United's match against Everton but is expected to be fit for this clash. Norwich will be without Ozan Kabak. Josh Sargent. Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele.

When is Manchester United vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester United vs Norwich City Premier League 2021-22 will be played at Old Trafford. The game will be held on April 16, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Norwich City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Norwich City match.

