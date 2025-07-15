New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The warm-up fixtures for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup to be hosted by India this year have been revealed, with the matches to start from September 25 onwards with two high-octane South Africa-New Zealand and India-England clashes.

The warm-up matches will take place until September 28, giving all eight teams involved in the tournament some game time ahead of the showpiece event, set to take place from September 30 to November 2, as per the ICC.

Each team is scheduled to play two warm-up games, except for defending champions Australia, who will feature in just one.

Four venues have been designated for the warm-up matches - the Centre of Excellence Ground and M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, along with the R. Premadasa Stadium and Colombo Cricket Club Ground in Colombo.

India 'A' and Sri Lanka 'A' will also feature in the warm-up fixtures, with India 'A' scheduled to play one match and Sri Lanka 'A' set to play two.

The warm-up fixtures kick off on September 25, with 2017 Finalists India and England facing off while South Africa take on New Zealand in Bengaluru. At the same time, in Colombo, Sri Lanka will play Pakistan, while Bangladesh go up against Sri Lanka 'A'.

The next round of warm-up games is set for September 27, with Australia facing England in their only fixture. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh, and India will play New Zealand.

The final round of warm-up fixtures will be held on September 28, with South Africa facing India 'A' and Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka 'A'.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Warm-up schedule

25 September: India v England, BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground, Bengaluru, 3 PM

25 September: South Africa v New Zealand, M. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru, 3 PM

25 September: Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Colombo Cricket Club, Colombo, 3 PM

25 September: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 'A', R.Premadasa, Colombo, 3 PM

27 September: Australia v England, BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground, Bengaluru, 3 PM

27 September: India v New Zealand, M. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru, 3 PM

27 September: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, Colombo Cricket Club, Colombo, 3 PM

28 September: South Africa v India 'A', BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground, Bengaluru, 3 PM

28 September: Pakistan v Sri Lanka 'A', Colombo Cricket Club, Colombo, 3 PM. (ANI)

