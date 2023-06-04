London [UK], June 3 (ANI): Australian team were asked to define their explosive batter David Warner in one word ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

ICC posted a video of the Australian players, describing Warner with a one-word answer. They captioned it "Teammates have their say about David Warner #Cricket #CricketReels"

Marnus Labuschagne praised Warner and said, "One of the favourite things he does is running between the wickets, I just love the intensity he brings to the crease."

Steve Smith calls him 'Tough' while Michell Starc considers with "competitive".

Australian Captain Pat Cummins thinks that he has "High energy".

The 36-year-old scored just 95 runs in five Tests at 9.5 during the 2019 Ashes tour and has struggled at times over the previous two years, recording just one century - his epic 200 on Boxing Day last summer - and 18 scores of 15 or less in 32 innings.

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner. (ANI)

