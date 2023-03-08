Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) Delhi Capitals are no doubt an "incredibly strong" team skill-wise but what is also adding to their performance in the inaugural Women's Premier League is the camaraderie among players, feel Jess Jonassen and Radha Yadav.

The Capitals continued their brilliant run as they registered a 42-run victory over UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

All-rounder Jonassen first played an unbeaten innings of 42 runs off 20 balls to help DC post 211/4 in their 20 overs. And then the Australian picked up figures of 3/43 as the Warriorz were restricted to 169/5.

Speaking about her Player of the Match performance, Jonassen said, "I was really nervous before going to bat. It's been a while since I've spent some time in the middle. It was great batting with Jemimah (Rodrigues). She's so enthusiastic and encouraging.

"I was struggling a little bit and the strategic timeout came at the right time. I then reminded myself what I needed to do on that wicket."

The Australian also said that the players in the Delhi Capitals camp have gelled nicely.

"I felt like I had already played with everyone before when we played our first game against RCB. We've got some incredible international experience. Our side is incredibly strong and everyone has gelled together nicely. There's a lot of laughter and a bit of banter. It's really nice to be a part of this setup and learn from different people."

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Yadav, who took a terrific catch to dismiss Deepti Sharma, said, "I thought the catch was easy for me. I don't know how it looked from the outside. We are backing each other and communicating well within the group. The players understand each other well and we are enjoying this tournament."

The Delhi Capitals are set to go up against Mumbai Indians in their next match in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Speaking about the same, Yadav said, "We have a great skill set as a team and we have to continue to keep things simple. We must ensure to do the small things correctly and convert the half chances."

