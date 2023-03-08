The third edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) is set to return, with the tournament scheduled from March 10 to 20. LLC features all-time greats of international cricket retired from the sport, uniting to dedicate their fans with a chance to witness them play again. Legends League Cricket 2023 will see three teams - India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants participating in the acclaimed tournament. Meanwhile, you can download the full LLC 2023 Schedule in PDF format here. Suresh Raina To Represent India Maharajas in Legends League Cricket Masters 2023.

The tournament opener will see India Maharajas square off with Asia Lions on March 10. The defending champions World Giants, will play their first match against India Maharajas on March 11. The league stage will be in a double round-robin format, followed by Play-offs. The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha will host the competition. The play-off constitutes one eliminator and the title clash. The eliminator match will be played on March 18, followed by the Final clash on March 20. Gautam Gambhir, Shahid Afridi and Aaron Finch to Captain Teams in Legends League Cricket 2023.

LLC 2023 Full Schedule

Date Match Time (in IST) Venue March 10 India Maharajas vs Asia Lions 8:00 PM West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha March 11 World Giants vs India Maharajas 8:00 PM West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha March 13 Asia Lions vs World Giants 8:00 PM West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha March 14 Asia Lions vs India Maharajas 8:00 PM West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha March 15 India Maharajas vs World Giants 8:00 PM West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha March 16 World Giants vs Asia Lions 8:00 PM West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha March 18 Eliminator 8:00 PM West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha March 20 Final 8:00 PM West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

India Maharajas will include legends like Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Kaif in the team. Whereas Asia Lions will see players from the rest of Asia, which include Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul-Haq, Tillakaratne Dilshan Abdul Razzaq, Abdur Razzak, Afghan Asgar and many more in the squad. Recently retired Aaron Finch, along with legendary cricketers Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Brett Lee and Monte Panesar, will form the World Giants team. Gautam Gambhir, Shahid Afridi and Aaron Finch will lead their respective teams in the much-awaited tournament.

