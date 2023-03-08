South Africa will aim for a series whitewash as they face West Indies in the second and final game of the series. The Proteas won the first Test in thrilling manner by 87 runs and new captain Temba Bavuma will look to continue his good start to life as captain of his side in red-ball cricket. His form with the bat is a cause of concern as he bagged a pair in the 1st Test and will be looking to put up a good show with the bat and hold the middle-order, while batting at number four. Despite the defeat, West Indies had some performances to be happy about, especially those by Alzarri Joseph and senior pacer Kemar Roach, with both players bagging five-wicket hauls in the first and second innings, respectively. Ravindra Jadeja, Harry Brook and Gudakesh Motie Shortlisted For ICC Men's Player of the Month Award For February 2023.

The hosts will however, be happy with Aiden Markram’s performance with the bat in both innings. The newly-appointed T20 captain scored a hundred in the first innings and also added 47 crucial runs in the second innings where South Africa could manage just 116 runs. Kagiso Rabada was South Africa's best performer in the fourth innings as he took six wickets. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match. Ravi Ashwin Changes Title of His YouTube Video 'How to Bat Against Spin in India' After India's Defeat Against Australia in 3rd Test at Indore.

When Is SA vs WI 2nd Test 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The SA vs WI 2nd Test 2023 will be played at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg starting from March 8. The match starts at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 01:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of SA vs WI 2nd Test 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for South Africa vs West Indies Test Series 2023 and will provide the live telecast of the SA vs WI Test match in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports First to get the live telecast of the SA vs WI 2nd Test 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of SA vs WI 2nd Test 2023?

FanCode will provide the live streaming of South Africa vs West Indies Test Series 2023 in India. Fans can watch the live streaming of South Africa vs West Indies first Test 2023 on the FanCode app or website (with a subscription).

