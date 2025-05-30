Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], May 30 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) lost the first qualifier of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 8 wickets, in a low-scoring game, failing to take the first chance to book their seat in the final of the tournament. Put to bat first, the Kings lost early wickets and only managed to post 101 runs on the board, with 35 balls still remaining. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, chased the total in just 10 overs, while giving away only two wickets and securing a place in the IPL 2025 final, as per a release from Punjab Kings.

Following the disheartening loss, Punjab Kings' fast bowling coach, James Hopes, addressed the media to provide an assessment of the match, emphasizing key areas where the team lacked and the mindset it needs to carry forward in the tournament.

"We played the first over okay with the bat and then it just snowballed from there. The game only finished 20 minutes ago so trying to digest it is hard in these 20 minutes, but it is also necessary that we digest it and move on from it by the end of tonight because we have to travel tomorrow," the fast bowling coach said, as quoted from a release by Punjab Kings.

Expressing his optimism for the next qualifier, he added, "We have got to get up to play another game on Sunday and we are going to do it the hard way now, but I hope we meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru again on Tuesday night... We have a two-day turnaround now to play another final. We have worked for two and a bit months to earn the right to have a second chance, and we are going to cash that second chance in, hopefully."

Hopes also addressed the struggles faced by the Kings' batting unit in last night's encounter but affirmed that they should continue with the aggressive approach, instead of doubting and revisiting their strategies.

"While our batsmen were a little bit reckless, they have counter-attacked the whole year and it has worked the majority of the time. It did not work tonight. We do need to talk about it, but we also understand we are going to a pitch that is going to be completely different to what we just played on," said the fast bowling coach.

He added, "The aggressive nature should return; I am in favour of that. The worst thing our batters can do now is blink and start jumping at shadows and second-guessing themselves. We have to go to Ahmedabad. Historically it is (Ahmedabad) a very good pitch, and we know we are going to have to go quite hard and score quite quickly. It is not back to the drawing board by any means."

Punjab Kings will now face the winner of the eliminator (between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans) in the second qualifier on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. (ANI)

