Galle [Sri Lanka], July 12 (ANI): Veteran Australia opener David Warner has penned a heartfelt message to the people of Sri Lanka, as the residents are facing the economic and political crisis in the country, to turn out in huge numbers to witness the keenly-contested month-long series between the two countries.

Sri Lanka is facing a major economical and political situation as the nation is having a huge shortage of fuel, basic items, and medicines.

The star batter of Australia David Warner on Monday took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message for the Sri Lankan fans, thanking them for hosting Australia 'during what is an extremely difficult time'.

"Thank you Sri Lanka for hosting us here during what is an extremely difficult time. We are so grateful to be able to come here and play the game we love and know you all love supporting. You have opened your arms up to us and we will never forget this trip. What I love about your amazing country is no matter the circumstances you always have a smile on your face and are always so welcoming. Thank you and I can't wait to one day visit for a holiday with my family," Warner wrote in a post.

The visitors head back home after a month-long eventful tour of Sri Lanka. During their visit, they claimed the T20I series 2-1, but failed to seize the ODIs 3-2, and drew the Tests 1-1. After a victorious beginning to the tour, they were shocked by the comeback of the Sri Lankan team in the ODIs and Tests. (ANI)

