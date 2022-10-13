Sylhet [Bangladesh], October 13 (ANI): Pakistan's captain Bisma Maroof blamed poor batting during the end overs as the reason for their loss against Sri Lanka on Thursday in the semi-final of the Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by one run in a closely-fought match to secure their place in the first Asia Cup final in 14 years against India.

The Pakistani captain stated that the team was unable to bat well during the chase in the crucial final overs of the match which led to their loss. She also appreciated the Sri Lankan bowlers for their commendable bowling in the match.

"We didn't bat well in the end. Their bowlers bowled well as well," said Maroof.

The middle-order batter said that the wicket was good and the team was able to control the game in the middle overs but it slipped away in the end after the bowlers bowled some loose deliveries.

"It was a very good wicket. We controlled well in the middle overs, but we gave some loose balls as well," the captain said.

"It was a very good match. Everybody enjoyed watching it. It was a very clinical performance from all who played. Very proud of the game after they came back from the Thailand match," Maroof said on their last match of the Women's Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka earned a thrilling one-run victory in the semi-final of the Asia Cup against Pakistan to set a title clash with India on Saturday.

Sri Lanka chose to bat after winning the toss and posted a below-par total of 122 runs. Harshitha Madavi top-scored for Sri Lanka with an inning of 35 runs. Pakistan's Nashra Sandhu picked up three wickets to help her team restrict Sri Lanka.

Pakistan looked on their way to a win but the Sri Lankan bowlers picked up wickets at crucial junctures to deny them a place in the Asia Cup final. (ANI)

