After qualifying for the final of ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in Bulawayo earlier this year, Netherlands confirmed their place in the First Round of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Dutch defeated the USA in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in July to make it to the final. This will be the fourth successive appearance of Netherlands in the T20 World Cup. In the previous edition, Netherlands failed to progress into the Super 12 stage as they lost all three group matches. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Netherlands is in Group A of the First Round and will play UAE in their first group stage match on October 16 followed by second match on October 18 against Namibia and third on October 20 opposite Sri Lanka. All their Round 1 matches will be played at Geelong Cricket Ground, Victoria. Two teams who top the group will advance to the Super 12 stage.

Netherlands Match List T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time in IST Match Venue October 16, 01:30 pm Netherland vs UAE Kardinia Park, Geelong October 18, 09:30 am Namibia vs Netherlands Kardinia Park, Geelong October 20, 09:30 am Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Kardinia Park, Geelong

The Netherlands announced the squad in September for T20 World Cup 2022 Australia. Wicket-keeper Scott Edwards will lead the side. Notable all-rounders, Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann who played in the previous T20 series against New Zealand in August will see their return in the squad for the grand event. The squad also includes a decent pace attack in the form of Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek and Paul van Meekeren. ICC reported Dutch Head coach Ryan Cook saying, “we have assembled a well-balanced squad with an exciting blend of youth and experience for the upcoming T20 World Cup.” Team Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get SL Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Mega TwentyT20 Tournament.

Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2022 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).