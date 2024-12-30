Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], December 30 (ANI): A month and a half, and 87 matches later, it all comes down to 90, or possibly 120 minutes or more at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad, where West Bengal take on Kerala in the 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 final.

The two states that have rightfully earned the tags of Indian football hubs are no strangers to the pinnacle of the national championships, West Bengal gearing up for a record 47th final, while Kerala are on the verge of playing their 16th summit clash in the Santosh Trophy.

Both sides have shown form befitting of their stature in the tournament, winning nine of their 10 matches, while drawing one each.

Historically, Bengal have dominated at this stage, winning the Santosh Trophy 32 times, while Kerala are seven-time champions. In recent times, however, Kerala have had the edge over their eastern rivals, winning the 2017-18 and the 2021-22 titles by defeating West Bengal in the final.

History, however, has no part to play in the final on New Year's Eve, believes Bengal head coach Sanjoy Sen. "Perhaps reaching the (Santosh Trophy) final is an achievement for other states, but that is not the case for us. It means nothing to Bengal - Zero!" he exclaimed. "Unless we win the trophy, it all counts for nothing.

"Yes, we have won the tournament 32 times in the past, but the Santosh Trophy is a much bigger tournament now in terms of the number of states that participate in it. I do not intend to downplay past achievements, but I feel that it is more difficult to win it now," said Sen, according to a release.

Sen's counterpart Biby Thomas Muttath echoed similar expectations from his home state. "The Santosh Trophy is like a World Cup for us, back in Kerala. The minimum expectation is for us to reach the final, but of course, everyone wants anything less than a win," he said.

The two sides have flaunted their garrison of attacking prowess in the 10 matches so far, Kerala having scored 35 goals, while Bengal netted 27. The former have had a number of options for their goals, with Naseeb Rahman (8), Muhammad Ajsal (9), and Sajeesh E (5) leading the charts for the southern state.

But then, Kerala players are no strangers to their Bengal counterparts. There are half a dozen players in the current Kerala squad, including the semi-final hat-trick hero Muhammad Roshal PP, who ply their trade in the Kolkata CFL and are known faces in the Maidan circle.

Bengal, however, have been primarily reliant on their front two to finish off their goalscoring opportunities - Robi Hansda (11), and Naro Hari Shrestha (7). Head coach Sen, however, showed some concern over his side's over-reliance on the forwards.

He said, "It is of course good for the strikers, but as long as we win, I don't care who scores. It helps to have a number of scorers in the team, as we would not have to depend on Robi (Hansda) or Naro Hari (Shrestha). But I am happy to see these boys scoring regularly at this level."

Despite the clear difference in the areas of the pitch where the two sides have their key players, Biby Thomas feels that it should make for a tightly contested final.

"I think any of the four semi-finalists had enough quality to win the tournament, but fortunately or otherwise, it's Bengal and Kerala in the final. Both are hubs of Indian football, and we expect a tough fight on matchday," he said.

Hansda, who currently leads the top scorers' charts, is looking forward to his first ever Santosh Trophy final. "It's been an amazing tournament for me so far. I can't believe that I've been able to score so many goals. It's the first time that I will play the final, so I want to put my best foot forward."

Nijo Gilbert, who has been a lynchpin for Kerala in midfield, feels that the rivalry that has been brewing between his side and Bengal makes the 2024-25 Santosh Trophy final a rather promising prospect.

"There's somewhat of a rivalry between Bengal and Kerala - it's almost like a derby. I think that it will be a very close game, but hopefully, we will go home with the trophy. What's important for us is to stick to the system that our coach lays out for us," he said.

Santosh Trophy (final round) Head-to-Head:Matches played: 32; West Bengal won 15, Kerala won 9, drawn 8. (ANI)

