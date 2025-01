London, Jan 1 (AP) West Ham forward Michail Antonio sent a message to the Premier League club's fans on Tuesday after being discharged from the hospital as he continues his recovery following a car crash in early December.

“Happy New Year – and I'll be back on that pitch soon,” Antonio wrote in a message posted by the club on its official website.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma In 2024 Stats: Runs Scored in Tests, ODIs and T20Is by Indian Cricket Team's Star Batsman.

Antonio, a 34-year-old Jamaica international, needed surgery on a lower limb fracture after a one-car incident outside London on Dec. 7, and is expected to face a lengthy spell of rehabilitation.

“Every year around this time, I'm asked what I'm grateful for, and every year I've struggled to find the right words,” Antonio said in his message. “But this year, I know exactly what I'm grateful for: being alive.”

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Pens Heartfelt Note Remembering Past Year, Says 'For All Ups and Downs, Thank You 2024'.

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui previously called the outcome of the crash a “miracle.”

Antonio thanked everyone who had helped him, including emergency services, the air ambulance “and everyone from top to bottom at West Ham United FC.”

He has made more than 300 appearances for West Ham since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2015, and played in all 14 games this season before the incident.

In the first game after the accident, West Ham players wore “Antonio 9” shirts ahead of kickoff against Wolverhampton at the London Stadium, with the kit signed by the players — including Antonio — then auctioned off with around $75,000 going to the NHS and Air Ambulances UK.

“Everyone at the club would like to reiterate their heartfelt thanks to the first responders, emergency services, air ambulance staff and the NHS for the incredible support given to Michail in the wake of the accident,” West Ham said in an earlier statement on Tuesday. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)